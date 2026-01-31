William and Kate's favourite Norfolk pub back in the spotlight

Prince William and Catherine enjoy quiet lunches away from the public eye at their favourite Norfolk haunt.

The Dabbling Duck in Great Massingham has found itself back in the headlines this time over parking.

The pub which has previously hosted the royal couple, now seeks fresh approval to use an adjacent field as overflow parking after inaccuracies were discovered in last year’s planning documents.

The original application, granted by King’s Lynn and West Norfolk Borough Council, mistakenly depicted the site’s boundaries, meaning councillors must vote again.

When the scheme was first proposed, more than 60 local residents lodged objections, raising fears that vehicles with hot engines or discarded cigarettes could spark a fire in the field.

Some even questioned whether access routes were safe enough to handle increased traffic, particularly during busy weekends when the venue fills with diners.

The renewed application has drawn 15 fresh objections, echoing previous concerns about fire hazards and congestion.

However, the pub has strong local supporters. Great Massingham Parish Council has declared itself in favour of the plans, while three residents have written letters backing the scheme, noting that providing safe parking is essential for the business to thrive and remain a central part of the community.

The pub’s profile soared after William and Kate were spotted enjoying meals there, and locals admit it has become something of a minor tourist attraction.