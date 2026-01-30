Princess Kate caught laughing in a muddy puddle

The Princess of Wales, was never going to let rain, wind or even a storm warning keep her indoors.

On Wednesday, Kate revealed that great outdoors is her happy place as she joined charity Mind Over Mountains for a wellbeing walk in the Peak District village of Curbar, cheerfully pressing on despite wild conditions brought by Storm Chandra.

While others joked about the “awful” weather as the group gathered, she urged everyone forward with a grin, rallying the walkers to keep moving and turning a soggy start into a shared adventure.

Walk organiser Helen Wooldridge said the Princess led by example, lifting spirits from the outset and making it clear she was more than happy to be out in the elements.

Kate even teased the group on arrival, asking if they still wanted to continue before declaring that nothing would put her off.

The walk was one of three engagements that day, alongside visits to Family Action in Bradford and Wakefield Rugby Club, all taking place under a yellow weather warning yet Kate remained unfazed.

At the end of the route, walkers were invited to sum up the experience in three words.

Kate didn’t hesitate, offering “mind, body and soul,” before reflecting on how being outside helps put life into perspective.

During an early discussion about “being grounded,” attention was drawn to the Princess and the walk leader standing ankle deep in a muddy puddle she found hilarious.

Helen described her as warm, curious and genuinely interested in everyone she met, particularly those who had come to share deeply personal stories.