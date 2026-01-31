Apple to split iPhone 18 launch in two, only Pro model will arrive this year: Report

Apple to split iPhone 18 launch in two, only Pro model will arrive this year

Apple's upcoming iPhone 18 and Samsung's Galaxy S26 lineups are the only feverish discussions in the internet's smartphone fraternity, with tipsters dropping insights as bombshells, and the latest report claiming that Apple is planning to split the release of its iPhone 18 lineup into two.

Various credible sources recently indicated that the iPhone 18 Pro would debut in fall 2026, while the base model, the iPhone 18, won't come out this year, save for a separate launch in the spring of 2027.

Is Apple splitting iPhone 18 launch? If so, here's why

Citing a report by an international news outlet, PhoneArena reported that the approach for a divided iPhone 18 launch is to optimise resources and maximise profits.

The decision is said to be intended to prioritise the production and shipment of its premium models, in line with its marketing strategy to boost revenue.

Delaying the standard iPhone 18 is expected to mitigate Apple's production challenges associated with the upcoming iPhone Fold.

Fortunately or unfortunately, only the iPhone 18 has been confirmed for release in the first half of 2027.

Adding a flair to the wait, the company is also working on a revamped iPhone Air, but its launch timeline remains to be disclosed.

Regarding the existing chip shortages and supply chain constraints, Apple is expanding its list of suppliers for regular meetings at Apple Park.

The company has invited more component makers and material suppliers to ensure a steady supply throughout 2026.

By breaking the launch of the iPhone 18 series, Apple seems to be avoiding raising prices for its upcoming iPhone models.