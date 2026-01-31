Swishahouse founder Michael “5000” Watts dead at 52, cause of death revealed

Michael “5000” Watts, an acclaimed DJ known for bringing Houston's “chopped and screwed” sound to international prominence, has died at the age of 52.

Memorial Hermann Hospital in The Woodlands, where he was hospitalized due to health issues, confirmed his death on Friday, January 30, 2026.

According to his family, Watts died of sudden cardiac death after developing a fatal rhythm called torsades de Pointes.

The DJ’s family thanked his fans for their continued support and requested prayers as they navigate through this difficult time.

His influential Swishahouse record label expressed grief over the DJ’s passing. Swishahouse Records said, “Michael ‘5000’ Watts was more than a founder, he was a movement.”

The record label praised him for being more than just a founder, stating, “He was a mentor, a cultural curator and a builder of opportunity. He believed in the power of storytelling, ownership and creativity through sound.”

Watts became a central figure of music in Houston after he developed the “chopped and screwed” style in the 1990s. The style creates a heavy, hypnotic effect by slowing tracks and skipping beats.

He is credited with launching the careers of several acclaimed artists, including Slim Thug, Paul Wall, Chamillionaire and Mike Jones.