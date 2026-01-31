Garcelle Beauvais shares harrowing LAPD swatting incident

Garcelle Beauvais spoke out after being the victim of a terrifying swatting incident at her Los Angeles home.

She described the ordeal as “the scariest thing I’ve ever gone through.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum recounted the January 25 incident during an appearance on Good Morning America.

She slammed the dangerous prank that involves making false emergency calls to police.

“It was 9:30 at night, I was in my pajamas,” Beauvais recalled.

“I had a beautiful day, my kids were out of the house, luckily. Next thing I know, helicopters over my house, cops swarm my street, bull horns telling me to ‘come out of the house.’”

She described the frightening moment officers pointed rifles at her as she stepped outside.

“My hands are up, and I’m screaming, ‘I’m alone, I’m the homeowner,’” she said.

Despite her protests, Beauvais was handcuffed with police explaining it was “protocol.”

Authorities later confirmed to ABC News that they found no evidence of a shooting and filed a swatting report.

The incident highlights the growing dangers of swatting which wastes police resources and puts lives at risk.

Beauvais emphasized how grateful she was that her sons were not home during the incident.

“For kids or whomever think that swatting is funny, it is dangerous. It is wasteful of the police’s time and so scary. I’m just so happy my boys weren’t home,” she said.

Since the incident, Beauvais has received an outpouring of love and support from fans and friends.

She hopes her story will serve as a cautionary tale about the real dangers of swatting.