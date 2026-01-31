Catherine O’Hara family breaks silence as ‘Home Alone’ star dies

Hollywood is mourning the loss of Catherine O’Hara, the Emmy-winning actress and comedy legend best known for her roles in Home Alone, Beetlejuice and Schitt’s Creek.

O’Hara died in Los Angeles on Friday, January 30 at the age of 71 following “a brief illness”, as per her representative.

In an obituary shared by her rep, O’Hara’s family announced that they will honor her legacy with “a private celebration of life.”

The decision reflects the family’s wish to grieve and remember her away from the public spotlight.

However, fans and colleagues continue to pay tribute worldwide.

Macaulay Culkin, Paul Pescal, Michael Keaton, Christopher Guest, Michael McKean and Dan Levy penned emotional notes after the news of her passing spread.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, first responders were called to O’Hara’s home around 4:48 a.m. on January 30 after reports of breathing difficulties.

She was transported to the hospital in serious condition but later passed away.

She is survived by her husband of 33 years, production designer Bo Welch and their two adult sons, Luke and Matthew.