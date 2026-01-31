 
Charli XCX 'hesitant' to record theme song for new 'James Bond' movie

Charli XCX worked on the music of Jacob Elordi's 'Wuthering Heights'

Geo News Digital Desk
January 31, 2026

Charli XCX has addressed if she would ever want to make a theme song for the new James Bond movie after Amazon MGM takes over franchise.

The 33-year-old British singer recently created an outclass soundtrack for Emerald Fennell’s new romantic comedy movie, Wuthering Heights.

The three-time Grammy winner appeared for a chat with the lead stars of the film Jacob Elordi and Margot Robbie in an interview on SiriusXM’s The Julia Cunnigham Show.

During the conversation, Charli was asked, “Would you do a theme song for 007 movie?”

She reluctantly responded, “I have got to say, I don’t think that I am built for that. I think I probably sing with too much AutoTune to do a James Bond.”

However, she did not express from any angle that she won’t be interested in making one as Charli stated that she is open for the opportunity.

The Speed Drive singer added, “Never say never. I’m open to it if they want to call me, which they won’t but, yeah. I think it might not be a fit, but that’s, well, yeah. It’s not going to happen now, is it? So amazing. I don’t know.”

Previously, artists namely Paul McCartney, Adele, Madonna, Billie Eilish, Tina Turner and many more have been involved in the making of the James Bond movies theme songs. 

