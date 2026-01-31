Jeannie Mai sheds light on divorce from Jeezy

Jeannie Mai opened up about the heartbreak and transformation that came with her divorce from rapper Jeezy.

She described the split as one of the most painful experiences of her life.

On the January 29 episode of iHeartRadio’s Question Everything with Danielle Robay, the former The Real co-host reflected candidly on the emotional toll of ending her marriage.

“It’s one of the greatest pains that any human has to endure, honestly,” Mai said. “Divorce is just—it’s experiencing death alive.”

Born Jay Wayne Jenkins filed for divorce in September 2023 two years after they tied the knot.

The couple had welcomed their daughter, Monaco, in January 2022.

Despite the heartbreak, Mai emphasized that she doesn’t regret the relationship.

“I’m never gonna regret that I got married because I’m so thankful to have experienced love in so many different ways,” she explained.

“Now I just have to—instead of experiencing love, because I’ve got that down—I have to define what healthy love looks like for me.”

The 47-year-old shared that she feels grateful Monaco was only one year old when the split happened.

“She’s not gonna remember what that turmoil is like… My job is to define peace for her,” she said emphasizing her commitment to shielding her daughter from the pain of divorce.