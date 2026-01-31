Jason Statham opens up about 'nerves' during 'Shelter' premiere

Jason Statham's new film 'Shelter' is now running in theatres

Jason Statham, the widely known action superstar in Hollywood, has opened about getting nervous about his new film, Shelter.

Directed by Ric Roman Waugh, the action adventure features him as a former assassin living in self-imposed exile. He rescues a girl from a deadly storm while fighting the enemies who appear from his past.

Jason’s new movie has been released in theatres on January 30. During the premiere of Shelter, the 58-year-old actor was asked “you ever get nervous.”

He took a while to process the answer to the question and then responded saying, “Not really. Nothing to be nervous of anymore. We sort of have done it a few too many years.”

The Transporter actor told BBC, “I mean I think there’s good nerves. But I don’t get nerves that sort of consume I think you get nerves that are your desire to do something good. I think that’s what it is.”

He continued, “It’s about you wanna get things right and correct and you wanna excel at some of the physical sort of martial arts.”

Statham says that it is one’s adrenaline that’s high a little bit, it’s not really nervousness.

The Beekeeper actor explained, “I think, you know, your adrenaline is a little bit high. But I wouldn’t say it’s really nervous, but I think your adrenaline’s is in a position to try and do good work.”

Jason’s movie Shelter also features Bill Nighy, Naomi Ackie, Tom Wu, Daniel Mays and Anna Crilly.