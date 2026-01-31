Jessica Alba, Eva Longoria join forces for Latin artists in Hollywood

Jessica Alba and Eva Longoria have raised their voice against the lack of representation for fellow Latin artists working in Hollywood.

The two actresses join other actors with similar ethnic heritage, including John Leguizamo, in signing an open letter which called for “accountability, intentionality, and equity in casting and storytelling.”

Addressing the Hollywood executives and studios, the letter read, “We write to you with urgency, because storytelling is humanity’s compass and Hollywood wields all the power.”

“The stories you choose to tell, and how you tell them, shape public perception, cultural understanding, and who gets to see themselves reflected on screen. In these challenging moments that power comes with real responsibility.”

Published on Thursday, the communication came just a day after Odessa A’zion dropped out of Deep Cuts, an upcoming film for which she was cast as a Mexican character named Zoe Gutierrez.

Left: Odessa A’zion; Right: Official cover for Deep Cuts, written by Holly Brickley

The Marty Supreme actress announced her departure from the film via Instagram stories, where she stated that she “hadn’t read the book” by Holly Brickley, which is being produced as a feature film by A24, while admitting that she “should have paid more attention to all aspects of Zoe before accepting.”

Highlighting the backlash against Odessa’s casting, the letter continued, “Recent casting decisions around the character Zoe Gutierrez in A24’s Deep Cuts have exposed a troubling pattern.”

Though the young actress was credited by the Latin creatives “for listening, reflecting, and deciding to exit the project and become an ally,” the letter questioned: “Yet how did this happen?”

Stars like Jessica and Eva further demanded that the American industry “audition and hire more Latino actors for a diverse range of roles,” while their open letter concluded with the words, “The world is watching.”