Griff sings praises for her ‘fairy godmother’ Taylor Swift

Griff is opening up about Taylor Swift’s powerful impact on her career and the support she received from her.

The British singer-songwriter, 25, sat for a conversation with People magazine at Warner Music Group’s Pre-Grammys Party in Los Angeles on January 29, where she reflected on having singer-songwriter, 36, as a longtime champion.

“Insane. I grew up listening to her. Fearless is like one of the most important albums to me in my music. So the amount of support that she's given me over the years is kind of wild,” Griff said.

She remembered meeting Swift at the 2021 BRIT Awards, where the pop star offered meaningful advice. “She was just saying, ‘Make decisions for yourself and don't listen to the noise, and just do what you want to do and need to do.’ ”

Griff added, “It was just before she dropped the re-record of Red, and it was so crazy to just kind of see her journey.”

The singer when questioned about the Blank Space crooner’s upcoming wedding to Travis Kelce, she said, “Oh, my God. Who isn't?” before adding she’s not expecting an invite: “No, just happy to watch from the screen.”

Swift publicly supported Griff in 2023 by sharing her song Vertigo on Instagram, writing, “Damn Griff I love this one.”

“Her popping up the other week and posting ‘Vertigo’ is the most crazy thing because it's like — she never posts and she really doesn't have to do that,” Griff said. “So it's really kind of her to be so generous with promoting that.”

Griff later opened for Swift during the Eras Tour in London in June 2024 — a moment she said “[meant] so much.”