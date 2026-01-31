Cardi B spoils fan speculation about her and Stefon Diggs baby’s name

Cardi B has shut down the rumours about her new baby’s name in a seemingly playful exchange with a fan.

The 33-year-old rapper, who welcomed a son with NFL player Stefon Diggs in November 2025, is yet to reveal his name.

While her other children — Kulture, 7, Wave, 4, and Blossom, 16 months — have been in the spotlight since birth, Cardi has largely shielded the identity of her youngest.

She addressed the buzz around her decision to do so while correcting a fan who misidentified a picture of her with her elder son.

When a user responded to the tweet by jokingly speculating if her son’s name is Patriotavious, a reference to Stefon’s team New England Patriots, the WAP hitmaker exclaimed, “Enough!”

Cardi had also shut down similar speculation earlier this week, when a quite confident fan tweeted that her son’s name is Grayson.

Cardi B started dating Stefon Diggs last February, after filing for divorce from Offset in July 2024.

The former spouses got married in 2017, while their split is yet to be finalised.

On the professional front, Cardi is expected to attend the upcoming Grammy Awards this Sunday, where her song Outside is vying for Best Rap Performance.