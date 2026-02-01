Jirga urges govt to facilitate Tirah IDPs, ensure dignified return

A representational image shows members of a Jirga sitting while an elder speaks. — AFP/File

Alliance demands impartial probe into IDP registration.

Jirga warns delays in resolution unacceptable.

Gathering reiterates resolve to stand with Tirah affectees.

BARA: The Khyber Qaumi Jirga on Saturday demanded that the federal and provincial governments provide facilities to internally displaced persons (IDPs) from Tirah Valley, The News reported.

A number of political leaders, tribal elders, displaced families and other stakeholders spoke at the jirga, which was organised by the Bara Seyasi Ittehad.

They urged the government to show solidarity with families displaced from Tirah and ensure their immediate and dignified rehabilitation. They said the affected people were forced to migrate due to past military operations, shelling, drone strikes and prolonged instability.

Bara Seyasi Ittehad president Hashim Khan Afridi, general secretary Attaullah, Shireen Afridi, Awami National Party (ANP) Khyber President Abdul Razzaq Afridi, Fata Qaumi Jirga Chairman Malik Bismillah Afridi, Jamaat-e-Islami’s Shah Faisal Afridi and Khan Wali Afridi, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Abid Afridi, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Khyber President Sher Shah Afridi, PML-N leaders Zahir Shah and Asghar Khan Afridi, elder Malik Muhammad Hussain and others attended the jirga.

The speakers said the Tirah affectees had been facing homelessness, insecurity and severe hardships for many years, despite their cooperation with the state institutions and their patience and sacrifices. “Even today, they continue to be deprived of their basic human, constitutional and tribal rights,” said one of the elders.

They added that the issue of Tirah affectees was not limited to a single tribe or area but was a collective and national issue, warning that any further delay in its resolution was unacceptable.

The agenda of the national jirga was presented by former chairman of the Bara Seyasi Ittehad, Shireen Afridi. The alliance announced complete solidarity, sympathy and full support for all families displaced from Tirah.

Addressing the jirga, Shireen Afridi said that two jirgas had been held with the khawarij, after which the responsibility was handed over to the provincial government and Tirah elders, but both jirgas failed. The jirga demanded immediate implementation of the unanimously agreed declaration.

In its resolutions, the Bara Seyasi Ittehad demanded immediate restoration of complete peace in Tirah and a clear guarantee of sustainable peace in the future.

The alliance demanded the dignified return of Tirah affectees and called for all promises and agreements made with them to be formally accepted and practically implemented.

The jirga also demanded impartial investigations into political interference, nepotism, administrative incompetence and corruption in the registration process of Tirah affectees, and action against those found responsible.

It further demanded that all residents owning houses or property in Tirah be granted IDP status, fully registered and included in relief packages. It expressed concern over the deteriorating law and order in Bara, calling for immediate measures to control the situation.

The jirga urged the provincial government to fulfil its constitutional responsibility to protect citizens and take effective measures to end kidnapping for ransom, threatening calls, and fear among civilians allegedly caused by khawarij in Bara.

The jirga reiterated its resolve to stand with the Tirah affectees on every forum and to continue its struggle until the restoration of their rights.