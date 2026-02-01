'Fast & Furious' fans react strongly to new film title announcement

'Fast & Furious 11' is set to release globally on March 17, 2028

Fast and Furious franchise fans are seemingly a bit annoyed with the title and release date announcement of the upcoming installment.

Directed by Louis Leterrier, Fast X came out in 2023 that ended on a cliffhanger, leaving fans curious about how the story continues further.

On Friday, Universal Studios and lead star Vin Diesel shared the new sequel titled Fast Forever is set to come out in theatres on March 17, 2028. The forthcoming film is said to be the last film of the action-packed franchise.

Internet Reacts to 'Fast Forever' Announcement:

Fans have a doubt about the 2028 film being the last one as they think that the makers will once again renew the final film and turn in to something new.

One of them wrote on X, “Yeah right they gonna have Fast Forever 2 coming out in 2029.”

Meanwhile, another one wrote, “The final “Fast and Furious” movie will be a trilogy made out of 9 movies.”

On the other hand, some fans believe that this franchise won’t end anytime soon and it will become something like James Bond series or Godzilla.

The internet user commented, “This is the 7th time they have announced the "final" 'FAST & FURIOUS' movie. But hey, Weissmuller's Tarzan had 12 movies in the 30s-40s and even those came to an end.”

The comment continued, “Or instead Fast and Furious will become more like 007 or Godzilla and we'll keep getting movies forever.”

The final Fast and Furious movie is set to reunite Vin with Jason Momoa, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Sung Kang, Michelle Rodriguez and Jordana Brewster.