Louis Tomlinson addresses clash of new album with Harry Styles 'Aperture'

Louis Tomlinson, Harry Styles release new work on the same day, January 30

Louis Tomlinson has finally responded to the music clash he had with former One direction bandmate Harry Styles.

The 34-year-old released his new record "How Did I Get Here?" On January 23, for which he had been doing his own promotional campaigns since last year.

Meanwhile, the Watermelon Sugar hitmaker also marked his comeback with an album announcement, while releasing the first single Aperture the same day as Louis’ album.

The same day music release gauged a massive attention online with some saying that Harry overshadowed Louis new record.

In an interview on Elvis Duran Show, the Imposter singer was asked that the “new album was already brewing, and you also dropped a single Lemonade last year in September.”

The host said, “But sometimes people just wake up one morning ad they hit an album or a song your way. So today, Harry Styles, we’re playing that this morning. You had no idea this was coming out?”

Tomlinson handled the situation quite well by simply responding that he had no idea.

“I didn’t actually. No no. I had found out a couple of days ago. Yeah.” He did not say anything further, neither did he show any signs of jealousy.

But fans are quite upset with the question as they thought of it as completely inappropriate.

They commented, “I would just like to say he handled this interview very well. This was an extremely awkward and uncomfortable interview, with extremely awkward and uncomfortable questions, but you can tell the staff (of all women, btw) also felt that Elvis was taking it too far.”

While praising Louis, the fan wrote, “Everyone felt uncomfortable. So you handled it really really well, Louis.”

However, the clash turned out fruitful for both the former bandmates as they both topped the UK charts with Louis earning the top spot at "Official Albums Chart" and Harry taking the top spot on the "Official Singles Chart" with song, Aperture.