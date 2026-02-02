Elon Musk slams Christopher Nolan as Grammys go live

Elon Musk sparked fresh controversy on Sunday after publicly criticising acclaimed filmmaker Christopher Nolan just as the Grammy Awards were getting underway, turning a night meant to celebrate creativity into a flashpoint for online debate.

The Tesla and SpaceX CEO weighed in on X while responding to a discussion about Lupita Nyong’o’s rumoured involvement in Nolan’s upcoming film adaptation of The Odyssey.

One user argued that casting Nyong’o as Helen of Troy would be disrespectful to Homer’s original description of the legendary figure, who was portrayed in ancient texts as fair-skinned and blonde, with beauty said to have sparked the Trojan War.

Musk jumped into the thread with a blunt comment, writing, “Chris Nolan has lost his integrity.”

Nyong’o’s role in the film has not been officially confirmed.

While reports first linked her to a Nolan project in November 2024, it was only revealed the following month that the director’s next film would be The Odyssey.

The cast already includes Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Zendaya, Charlize Theron, Jon Bernthal, Benny Safdie and Elliot Page, with Travis Scott recently announced as the latest addition.

Musk’s comment quickly spread online, drawing reactions from both supporters and critics as users debated artistic interpretation, casting choices and the role of modern filmmakers in adapting ancient works.

The remark also stood out for its timing, landing just as the 68th Annual Grammy Awards went live from Los Angeles.

The 2026 Grammys are being held at the Crypto.com Arena, with Trevor Noah returning as host for what is expected to be his final turn as master of ceremonies.

Kendrick Lamar entered the night leading nominations with nine nods for his work on GNX, while the show is airing live on CBS and streaming on Paramount+.

Performers scheduled for the night include Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars, Sabrina Carpenter and Tyler, The Creator, along with a collaborative performance by Rosé and Bruno Mars.

The ceremony also introduced two new categories: Best Traditional Country Album and Best Album Cover.

As music’s biggest names gathered to honour the year’s achievements, Musk’s swipe at Nolan created a parallel conversation online, blending pop culture, film casting debates and celebrity commentary into a viral moment that competed for attention with the awards themselves.