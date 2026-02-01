Kylie Jenner reunites with Travis Scott for their kids' joint birthdays

The former couple are parents to Stormi, 8, and Aire, 4

Kylie Jenner reunited with her ex-boyfriend Travis Scott over the weekend to celebrate their kids’ back-to-back birthdays.

The SICKO MODE rapper went all out as he took charge of the birthday celebrations for Stormi, who turned eight years old on February 1, and Aire, who turns four the very next day.

Videos and photos from the birthday bash shared online showed a lavish fantasy land partly inspired by Travis’ Astroworld, with custom signs reading “Stormi World” and “Planet Aire” scattered throughout the venue. The proud dad even designed giant inflatable versions of his children' s heads modeled after his iconic Astroworld mask at the venue’s entrance.

Inside the sprawling venue was a desert-themed fantasy land complete with full-scale carnival rides, including a pink roller rink and a diner. One sweet moment showed Stormi skating around an indoor roller rink while Travis stayed close, holding her hand and helping her keep her balance.

Kylie was also hands-on throughout the party, joining Travis to sing “Happy Birthday” to both kids as they stood in front of the elaborate setup.

Among the attendees was Kylie’s sister Khloe Kardashian, who shared snaps from the bash to her Instagram Stories.

The children’s grandmother, Kris Jenner, also took to Instagram to pay a special tribute. “Happy birthday to my precious Stormi and Aire! You are both loved beyond measure, and you make our world brighter every single day. Happy birthday my angels!” the matriarch wrote.

Notably missing from the festivities was Kylie’s current boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet, who did not appear in any photos or videos from the event.

Kylie and Travis, who dated on and off from 2017 until 2023, once again showed that when it comes to Stormi and Aire, they’re a united front.