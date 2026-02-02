Billie Eilish makes sure she raises awareness against ICE at Grammy 2026

Billie Eilish wins Best Song of the Year award at 2026 Grammys

Billie Eilish has been massive support and appreciation at the 2026 Grammys as she wins Best Song of the Year award.

Her soundtrack Wildflower turned out to be the Best Song of the Year. She took the stage at Cryto.com Arena along with her brother Finneas to accept her accolade.

Billie not only received loud cheers for her achievement, but also for the acceptance speech she made condemning ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement).

The 24-year-old singer called out President Donald Trumps’ administration inhumane policies.

She began her speech by saying, “Thank you so much. I can’t believe this. Everyone else in this category, you’re so amazing. I love you so much. I feel so honoured every time I get to be in this room.”

The Blue singer continued, “As grateful as I feel, I honestly don’t feel like I need to say anything but no one is illegal on stolen land and it’s just really hard to know what to say and what to do right.”

Eilish encouraged everyone to keep speaking and protesting as everyone's voice matters.

“I just feel really hopeful in this room and I feel like we just need to keep fighting and speaking up and protesting. Our voices really do matter and people matter and f*** ICE. That’s all I wanna say", she concluded.

The Oscar winning artist was surprised to see that the whole room was applauding to what she said. Some of the celebrities even stood up and clapped on her speech.