Don Lemon steals spotlight at Clive Davis’ pre-Grammys gala

Don Lemon was met with thunderous applause at Clive Davis’ annual pre-Grammys gala on Saturday night.

The former CNN anchor received a standing ovation from the star-studded crowd at the Beverly Hills Hilton, Los Angeles.

The legendary party which was attended by icons like Joni Mitchell, Lana Del Rey, Gladys Knight and Max Martin paused to celebrate Lemon, who has become a headline himself in recent weeks.

Guests rose to their feet, treating him like one of the night’s biggest stars.

The ovation came just two days after Lemon was arrested on federal charges tied to his coverage of a January 18 anti-ICE protest inside St. Paul’s Cities Church.

Prosecutors alleged he played a role in organizing the demonstration, though Lemon has maintained he was there strictly as a journalist, documenting events for his independent YouTube channel.

Among those applauding Lemon was former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Since leaving CNN in 2023 following reports of alleged workplace misconduct, Lemon has reinvented himself as an independent voice.

For the unversed, the heavy metal legend Ozzy Osbourne, who passed away last summer, was honoured at the event

MGK (formerly Machine Gun Kelly) and country star Jelly Roll opened the night paying tribute to the Prince of Darkness with renditions of I Don’t Wanna Stop and Mama, I’m Coming Home.