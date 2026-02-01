Carlos Alcaraz topples Novak Djokovic to win first Australian Open

The Spaniard tennis star has won his maiden Australian Open title, beating top seed Novak Djokovic at Melbourne Park on Sunday, February 1, 2026.

By doing so, Alcaraz has become the youngest man of all time to secure the Grand Slam title at just age 22.

The Spanish tennis star crushed the tennis GOAT Djokovic 2-6, 6-2, 6-3, 7-5 to clinch the Grand Slam trophy.

The world No. 1 overtook Don Budge’s 1938 record by completing the set of four Grand Slam titles in record time, bringing his total to seven majors after capturing his first Australian Open to go with his doubles at the French Open, Wimbledon, and the US Open.

With the win, the Spanish tennis trailblazer denied the Serbian legend a major milestone in a historic showdown.

The Serb was aiming for the outright record of 25 Grand Slam singles titles and to become the oldest Grand Slam champion in the Open Era tennis championship at age 38.

But Alcaraz overturned Djokovic’s quick start, making a strong comeback.

In the third set, a magical break gave him the lead over Djokovic and then

A magical break gave him the lead over Djokovic, advancing to within one set of the championship.

Djokovic fought back in the fourth set, but Alcaraz stood firm against the rally as the match entered hour three.

On the first championship point, Alcaraz collapsed onto his back as Djokovic’s forehand sailed long.

Now, with his 2-6, 6-2, 6-3, and 7-5 triumph, Alcaraz has joined the prestigious group of Don Budge, Fred Perry, Rod Laver, Andre Agassi, Roy Emerson, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Djokovic to clinch all four major titles, faster than any player in history.