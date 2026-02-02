Grammys 2026: The stars who took aim at ICE—here's what was said

The 68th annual Grammy Awards set the dazzling night, hosted by Trevor Noah in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 1, 2026.

The annual edition of music’s biggest night filled with a galaxy of stars, was aired on CBS live from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

The Grammy Awards had one uninvited guest: ICE, which the stars took jabs at with humor and satire.

Celebrities spoke out against Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations at the 2026 Grammy Awards.

Justin and Hailey Bieber, Bad Bunny, Billie Eilish, Kehlani and Joni Mitchell were the noticeable ones, who were spotted wearing pins saying “ICE Out” in an effort to show solidarity with the anti-ICE protests happening across the U.S.

The protests peaked after the tragic killings of a 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good and Alex Pretti, who were gunned down by ICE agents in Minneapolis last month.

Bad Bunny

Rapper Bad Bunny, who is set to spread magic at the Super Bowl halftime show later this week, received a super ovation during the acceptance speech.

Bad Bunny, while receiving the Best Música Urbana Album, said, “Before I say thanks to God, I’m gonna say ICE OUT.”

The rapper continued, "We’re not savages, we’re not animals, we’re not aliens. We are humans, and we are Americans. The only thing that is more powerful than hate is love.”

Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish, while accepting her award for Song of the Year, delivered a powerful, heartfelt message, “No one is illegal on stolen land,” before joining the voices calling “ICE OUT.”

Which stars wore "ICE OUT" pins at the Grammys?

At the 2026 Grammy Awards, other celebrities who wore the “ICE OUT” pins included Carole King, Olivia Dean, Margo Price, Jason Isbell, Joni Mitchell, Brandi Carlile, Rhiannon Giddens, and Kehlani.

Stars were first spotted with tiny “ICE OUT” pins at last month’s Golden Globes awards, after an ICE agent shot and killed a 37-year-old mother on January 7, 2026, in Minneapolis.