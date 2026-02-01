Galaxy S26 Ultra likely to offer full Linux terminal support, like Pixel phones

Several rumours have brought to light that the upcoming Galaxy S26 lineup will pack wonders under the hood, but the recent discovery of log files reveals a celebratory possibility that the Galaxy S26 Ultra could feature full Linux terminal support.

‎The addition of Linux support on the Galaxy S26 Ultra suggests a remarkable enhancement for Android users.

‎Google introduced its Linux Terminal feature last year to allow devices to run a complete Linux environment directly.

‎However, Samsung's flagship models, including the Galaxy S25 Ultra, were unable to support this feature despite having the necessary hardware.

‎Citing log files from the S26 Ultra, Android Authority indicated this promising change. Unlike its predecessor, the S26 Ultra might support the Android Virtualization Framework (AVF), an essential requirement for enabling Google’s Linux Terminal feature.

‎This stands as a clear indication that the S26 Ultra will be able to utilise this capability, and come on par with Pixel devices that are already compatible to run the Linux system.

‎The logs referenced the following:

‎android.software.virtualization_framework

‎The Galaxy S26 models are expected to launch with One UI 8.5 and be based on Android 16’s second quarterly release, which comes at the same timeline when Google is scheduled to introduce the Linux Terminal feature.

‎If this support is included in the final software, the S26 Ultra could run development tools, scripting utilities, and Linux-based applications that typically require a computer.

‎Since these details were surfaced by pre-release logs and are therefore tentative, the indication of AVF support is a good sign for developers and tech enthusiasts.