Ban on Elon Musk's Grok chatbot lifted in Indonesia, but with THESE conditions

Ban on Elon Musk's Grok chatbot lifted in Indonesia

Nearly a month after it was banned in the country for producing explicitly sexual images of children and women, Elon Musk's Grok, an AI chatbot which is also integrated into X (formerly Twitter), has been restored in Indonesia.

Grok ban reversal follows a three-week suspension, during which the Indonesian government cited concerns about AI-generated pornographic content. Indonesia became the first nation to block access to the AI tool.

A statement released by the Ministry of Communication and Digital Affairs on Sunday, as per Reuters, the government indicated that the resumption of access would occur on a "conditional basis and under strict supervision."

Regulators from Europe to Asia expressed their disapproval of the sexualised content generated by Grok, with some kicking off probes into its operations.

Senior ministry official Alexander Sabar explained that the normalisation of Grok's services is conditional, as X Corp submitted a written commitment outlining appropriate measures to curb misuse and improve service.

X has implemented several "layered" measures to reduce the misuse of Grok services, and these measures will be continuously monitored, Sabar noted.

The withdrawal of the ban shows Indonesia's flexible approach to AI technologies, reflecting the balance between innovation and regulatory oversight in the rapidly evolving digital landscape.