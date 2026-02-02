Nvidia will make its ‘largest ever investment’ in OpenAI: Jensen Huang

CEO Jensen Huang has rebuffed the reports claiming that Nvidia was considering retracting its fresh, enormous investment in OpenAI,

Nvidia is poised to make its “largest ever investment” in ChatGPT developer OpenAI, despite recent reports suggesting that the deal may be under threat.

Huang dismissed claims of dissatisfaction with OpenAI as “nonsense".

While Nvidia CFO Colette Kress stated in December 2025 that the company had not completed a definitive agreement with OpenAI, some senior officials in Nvidia have indicated that an official agreement between the two companies would soon be finalised.

How much is Nvidia investing in OpenAI?

The Nvidia CEO did not disclose the exact amount of the investment but clarified that it would be “nothing like” the $100 billion figure mentioned in the partnership agreement signed in September.

“We will definitely participate in the next round of financing, because it’s such a good investment,” Huang told reporters at a press conference, as reported by Bloomberg.

Being the world’s most valuable company, Nvidia produces a considerable amount of hardware that powers tools like ChatGPT and Sora.

Another point of note is that Nvidia's technology is crucial to the AI data centres that OpenAI is gearing up to invest hundreds of billions in across the US. These data centres are expected to consume as much electricity as India in the process.

Huang's clarification on Nvidia's OpenAI investment comes on the heels of a report from The Wall Street Journal earlier this week, which dubbed the deal “on ice.”

The Journal also reported that Huang had privately expressed concerns regarding “a lack of discipline in OpenAI’s business approach” and the increasing competition from competitors like Google and Anthropic.

Surprisingly, OpenAI's CEO Sam Altman also expressed competition concerns recently.

He announced in December a pause on other projects to focus on enhancing ChatGPT’s user experience, after Google's Gemini 3 outperformed it in various benchmarking tests.