Trevor Noah asks for favour with Justin Bieber at 2026 Grammys

Justin Bieber marks comeback at 2026 Grammys with wife Hailey

Trevor Noah gave a warm welcome to Justin Bieber for returning to the Grammys after four years.

The Baby singer graced the event with his much-anticipated presence with wife Hailey. The duo stunned as they wore matching black outfits.

Host Noah gave a special shoutout to Justin in the opening monologue mentioning his four Grammy nominations and asking him for a favour.

“Justin Bieber is back in the house. Over the last few years this this young man has done so many amazing things. Are you kidding me, his album “Swag” nominated for four Grammys”, said the 41-year-old host.

Meanwhile, he also congratulated both Hailey and Justin on becoming parents. Noah further revealed the one thing he thinks the Let Me Love You singer’s ever did.

The comedian added, “My personal favourite thing that Justin Bieber has done over the past year is he told Apple to move the dictation button on the keyboard. Hero. Justin.”

While making a special favour, Trevor asked the 31-year-old Grammy winner, “Now I just need you to tell them to make a new feature where when you search on your phone, it finds things… please Justin we need you.”

On the other hand, the Television host also requested the Rhode owner if she has a discount code for the lip tint.

Bieber last appeared at Grammys in 2022, where he performed his hit song Peaches.