Ben Affleck enlists Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc for Super Bowl commercial

Ben Affleck is dragging some very famous ‘90s TV stars into the chaos of his Dunkin’ Super Bowl commercial.

During the Grammys on Sunday, February 1, Dunkin’ debuted a teaser for its upcoming Big Game ad featuring Affleck alongside Friends stars Jennifer Aniston and Matt LeBlanc, plus Seinfeld’s Jason Alexander, all reacting to what Affleck insists is a must-see “cringe” project.

The teaser, titled “No One Can See This,” opens with Affleck ejecting a VHS tape labelled “Network Pilot ’95 v3” from a TV. He asks the trio for their “reactions, thoughts, love, or affection,” immediately setting off alarm bells.

Aniston immediately shakes her head, prompting Affleck to defend himself to his former He’s Just Not That Into You costar. “Hear me out. What’s hot now? Cringe. I have monster cringe. Golden cringe,” he says, as Alexander questions how this is the same man who directed Argo.

Aniston looks genuinely horrified by the idea. “No one, no one can see this,” she begs, while Affleck awkwardly reassures her that it’s “only going to air once.” LeBlanc merely shrugs and remarks, “Still holds up,” as Aniston covers her face with her hands.

Fans will get the full picture when Dunkin’s complete Super Bowl commercial airs during the Big Game on Sunday, February 8. This marks the fourth consecutive year Dunkin’ has gone big for the Super Bowl, with Affleck once again front and centre.

The Oscar-winner has become a fixture in the brand’s recent ads, starring in the 2023, 2024 and 2025 Super Bowl spots alongside a rotating cast of famous friends.

Past collaborators have included Matt Damon, Jennifer Lopez, Tom Brady, Jeremy Strong and Casey Affleck.