Harry Styles hits major milestone in UK after new album drop

Harry Styles shares his lead single 'Aperture' featuring Wolf Alice’s Ellie Rowsell

Hina Ali
February 02, 2026

Harry Styles is right now making waves offstage as one of the UK’s biggest earners this year.

The 32-year-old singer reportedly paid £24.7 million in tax, which put his name on the Sunday Times top 100 list with stars like Ed Sheeran and JK Rowling.

All of Styles’ fans are now excited as the singer prepares to drop his fourth solo album, Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally, on March 6.

The former member of One Direction already shared his lead single, Aperture, which featured Wolf Alice’s Ellie Rowsell, giving a taste of what’s coming.

Alongside the album, Styles announced a huge tour called Together, Together.

The Late Night Talking singer perform 12 shows at London’s Wembley Stadium, smashing the record for most nights by any artist in a single year.

However, his 30 shows at New York’s Madison Square Garden also created the buzz.

Ticket prices, meanwhile, have sparked massive buzz among his fans and celebs who are impatiently waiting to attend his concert, but the singer promised to them £1 from every ticket sold will go to help UK grassroots music venues.

With massive shows, a new album and now recognition for his earnings, Harry Styles is proving that his comeback will be unique than ever.

