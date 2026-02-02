Welsh singer Tony Jones passes away at 86 after remarkable career

Welsh singer, a much loved artist who left an impact on the industry, has passed away after spending more than 60 years in music.

Tony Jones, best known as one half of the famous duo Tony and Aloma, has died at the age of 86.

Tony was a familiar and cherished name in Welsh music and for decades, he performed all over Wales and other places as well, appearing in cabaret shows, television programmes and live concerts.

However, Tony and Aloma became hugely popular during the 60s and 70s, winning the hearts of fans with their music.

The duo sold more than 100,000 albums and were known for hit songs including Mae Gen i Cariad and Dim Ond Ti a Fi.

After eight years apart, Tony and Aloma reunited back in the mid 1980s, bringing joy to fans who followed their journey for years.

Aloma, meanwhile, shared an emotional message through a family member, saying: “Thanks you all for your sympathy and your kind words, without you all there would be no Tony and Aloma.”

Musicians Iona and Andrew Boggie also paid tribute, calling him “a great songwriter, a wonderful voice and a very lovely person.”

Furthermore, Sain record company described Tony as “a friend of Sain for decades” and thanked him for lasting contribution to Welsh music.