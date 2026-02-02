Kanye West approved Kim Kardashian’s romance with Lewis Hamilton?

Kim Kardashian, iconic reality star and businesswoman who usually makes headlines with her love life, is now at the centre of romance rumors with seven-time Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton.

Sources revealed that the rumoured lovebirds recently spent a private weekend together at country club in Witney Oxfordshire and reportedly shared a room together while speding time in enjoying the spa and pool in the evening.

However, both of the stars have not confirmed their romance just yet, leaving people speculating and questioning their relationship status.

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton fuel dating rumours after weekend escpae

Kim Kardashian, Lewis Hamilton fuel dating rumour after weekend getaway

After her high-profile divorce from the rapper Kanye West in 2022, Kim reportedly agreed to one dating rule which was made by her ex-husband.

Insider shared that Kanye did not want his ex-wife to date rappers and sources continued saying that Kim respected that rule because of their four children, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

Kim and Kanye were married for almost like seven years before she decided to parted her ways from the rapper back in 2021, saying that all those differences that could not be resolved anymore.

The Kardashians star later said that she did not feel emotionally or financially safe while married to him and also struggled with West’s unpredictable social media posts.

Since their split, Kardashian has been linked to Pete Davidson and NFL star Odell Beckham Jr.