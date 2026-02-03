 
Geo News

Louis Tomlinson calls 'Imposter' important song of his new album: Here's why

Louis Tomlinson's 'How Did I Get Here' lands on No.1 on UK Album Charts

By
Asfa Munir
|

February 03, 2026

Louis Tomlinsons How Did I Get Here lands on No.1 on UK Album Charts
Louis Tomlinson's 'How Did I Get Here' lands on No.1 on UK Album Charts

Louis Tomlinson has revealed that his song Imposter from new record "How Did I Get Here" is one of the most significant songs on the entire album.

According to the 34-year-old, the album would have been very different without this soundtrack.

While speaking with producer and songwriter Nicolas Rebscher, the Two of Us singer said, “It’s a cliché thing to say but I think it’d be a really different record without it. It’s a really important song for the album I’d say.”

Meanwhile, the producer emphasized how the song has a little bit of Micheal Jackson vibe to it as he said, “Yeah for me it was always a little bit of Michael Jackson.”

Louis said in response, “It’s definitely got that even the way that I sing that chorus a little bit it’s got that kinda vibe.”

Nicholas continued, “Because it shows a totally different facet of your performance... it’s great.”

Imposter was the first single the former One Direction released from the album.

On January 23, he released the complete record, which earned the top spot on the UK's Album Charts. 

Tomlinson even received an award for unlocking this major achievement.

Similarly, his former bandmate Harry Styles also topped the UK’s Singles Chart with his song, Aperture. 

Jacob Elordi suffers burn injury while shooting ‘Wuthering Heights'
Jacob Elordi suffers burn injury while shooting ‘Wuthering Heights'
Harry Styles enjoys new high with ‘Aperture' after shutting down 1D reunion
Harry Styles enjoys new high with ‘Aperture' after shutting down 1D reunion
Don Lemon addresses arrest in first statement at Jimmy Kimmel show
Don Lemon addresses arrest in first statement at Jimmy Kimmel show
Zendaya, Robert Pattinson exude chemistry in new ‘The Drama' poster
Zendaya, Robert Pattinson exude chemistry in new ‘The Drama' poster
Netflix makes special announcement for BTS comeback tour
Netflix makes special announcement for BTS comeback tour
Neve Campbell faces deeply personal encounter with Ghostface in 'Scream 7' video
Neve Campbell faces deeply personal encounter with Ghostface in 'Scream 7'
Keke Palmer makes rare comment about love life
Keke Palmer makes rare comment about love life
Shocking claim surfaces in investigation for Savannah Guthrie's mother
Shocking claim surfaces in investigation for Savannah Guthrie's mother