Louis Tomlinson calls 'Imposter' important song of his new album: Here's why

Louis Tomlinson's 'How Did I Get Here' lands on No.1 on UK Album Charts

Louis Tomlinson has revealed that his song Imposter from new record "How Did I Get Here" is one of the most significant songs on the entire album.

According to the 34-year-old, the album would have been very different without this soundtrack.

While speaking with producer and songwriter Nicolas Rebscher, the Two of Us singer said, “It’s a cliché thing to say but I think it’d be a really different record without it. It’s a really important song for the album I’d say.”

Meanwhile, the producer emphasized how the song has a little bit of Micheal Jackson vibe to it as he said, “Yeah for me it was always a little bit of Michael Jackson.”

Louis said in response, “It’s definitely got that even the way that I sing that chorus a little bit it’s got that kinda vibe.”

Nicholas continued, “Because it shows a totally different facet of your performance... it’s great.”

Imposter was the first single the former One Direction released from the album.

On January 23, he released the complete record, which earned the top spot on the UK's Album Charts.

Tomlinson even received an award for unlocking this major achievement.

Similarly, his former bandmate Harry Styles also topped the UK’s Singles Chart with his song, Aperture.