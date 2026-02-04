Melinda French Gates breaks silence after ex-husband's name appears in Epstein files

Melinda French Gates breaks silence after ex-husband's name appear in Epstein files

Bill Gates' ex-wife Melinda French Gates has broken silence after the Microsoft founder’s name appeared in the investigation files regarding the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Speaking at NPR’s Wild Card podcast on Tuesday, February 3, 2026, Melinda said that it’s very hard for her when such details come out, adding, “It brings back memories of some very, very painful times in my marriage.”

She said, “Whatever questions remain there of what. It’s for those people and even my husband to answer. They need to answer those things, not me.”

The American tech billionaire's name appeared in the latest Epstein files released by the Department of Justice (DOJ).

The emails alleged that Bill Gates caught a sexually transmitted infection (STI) after alleged physical contact with Russian girls at Epstein island.

However, the 70-year-old has denied the allegations, declaring them to be “absolutely absurd and completely false”.

Bill Gates spokesperson said, “The only thing these documents demonstrate is Epstein's frustration that he did not have an ongoing relationship with Gates and the lengths he would go to entrap and defame.”

Other than Bill Gates, several other influential names have appeared in the newly released 3 million Epstein files.