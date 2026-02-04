Jenna Dewan finally sets wedding date after Channing Tatum divorce

The 'Step Up' costars' divorce was finalised in 2024, six years after their split

Jenna Dewan is finally ready to walk down the aisle again eight years after her split from Channing Tatum.

The Step Up actress got engaged to Steve Kazee in 2020, but their wedding had been put on hold due to her divorce proceedings. However, 2026 is the year that will mark the beginning of a new chapter for the engaged couple — if all goes to plan.

“There’s been so many ideas,” Dewan, 45, told People magazine at the Borrowed Spotlight exhibition on February 3. “So many different discussions, and finding the right one at the right time. We’re planning on it. We’re getting closer,” she added.

Dewan first met Kazee at his Broadway show Once in 2012, and they wasted no time reconnecting after her split from Tatum in 2018. The couple went on to welcome two children together: son Callum, 5, and 20-month old daughter, Rhiannon. Dewan is also mom to daughter Everly, who she shares with Tatum.

Dewan and Tatum — who had been married for nearly nine years — finalised their divorce in 2024. Months earlier, she opened up about her and Kazee’s wedding plans on the Jennifer Hudson Show.

“We got engaged… All of a sudden there was [COVID-19] and [the] pandemic and home and then baby no.3. So we kept pushing this day,” the mom-of-three explained.