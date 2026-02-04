iPhone Fold could feature biggest iPhone battery ever: Find the battery size here

iPhone Fold could feature biggest iPhone battery ever

As Apple's long rumoured iPhone Fold is approaching its launch schedule, tipsters have stirred a buzz around it, claiming that it could arrive with the biggest battery ever fitted inside an iPhone.

Citing a Weibo post by renowned leaker “Fixed Focus Digital”, MacRumors noted that the so-called iPhone Fold would pack a battery larger than 5,500 mAh. If this claim has anything to go by, that would easily go above the current record-holder, the iPhone 17 Pro Max, which comes with a 5,088 mAh battery.

Not only would this mark a milestone for Apple but could also give it an upper hand over rivals making foldable phones in the premium segment.

For drawing comparison, one must see that Google’s Pixel 10 Pro Fold offers a 5,015 mAh battery, while Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 7 features a 4,400 mAh unit. In light of this, a cell larger than 5,500 mAh would make Apple’s foldable iPhone class-leading in all measures.

The first-ever foldable iPhone is expected to be a trendsetter for its future lineup's extension.

It should be noted that this is not the first time huge, unrivalled battery life has been rumoured for an iPhone, as another leaker, “yeux1122”, claimed last year that Apple was testing batteries in the 5,400 to 5,800 mAh range.

Reports have also suggested Apple is prioritising power efficiency while slimming down internal components, indicating that battery performance could contribute substantially in the device’s design.

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has also validated this, stating that the foldable iPhone will use high-density battery cells to maximise endurance.

iPhone Fold features

Besides battery life, the iPhone Fold is tipped to feature a 7.8-inch crease-free inner display, a 5.5-inch cover screen, Touch ID, dual rear cameras, the A20 chip and Apple’s C2 modem.

When will iPhone Fold launch?

It might launch alongside the iPhone 18 Pro models later in 2026.