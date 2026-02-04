Sabrina Carpenter reveals her idol in Hollywood

Sabrina Carpenter may be one of pop music’s brightest stars, but even she has idols in Hollywood.

And her biggest one happens to be a Muppet.

During the highly anticipated return of The Muppet Show, which premieres February 4 on ABC and Disney+, the 26-year-old singer and actress openly confessed her admiration for Miss Piggy.

On stage, Carpenter told the diva herself, “Miss Piggy, I’m sure you get this all the time—I actually meant to tell you earlier—but you’re my idol. Yeah, I’ve basically modeled my whole look and style after you.”

Miss Piggy, never one to miss a beat, responded with her signature wit, “Oh trust me, my attorneys and I have taken notice and we will be in touch.”

The playful exchange reveals what Miss Piggy shared during an interview.

Miss Piggy jokingly claimed during exclusive interview with E! News that Carpenter was “very intimidated” by her during filming.

“Was I intimidated?” Miss Piggy shared while having candid chat. “If anything, I think you should ask Sabrina if she was intimidated by moi.”

Kermit the Frog quickly stepped in to clarify and praised Carpenter as “an amazing singer and actress” who brought energy to the special.

The revival marks 50 years since Jim Henson’s original Muppet Show debuted.

It features a star-studded lineup including Maya Rudolph and Seth Rogen who also served as executive producer.