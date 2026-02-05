Robbie Williams fears his career could end at 'any moment'

Robbie Williams released his thirteenth album 'Britpop' on January 16

Robbie Williams, despite being a globally acclaimed musician, has shared about his fear of destroying his career with his own hands.

The 51-year-old singer and songwriter has previously spoken up about his struggles with stress and anxiety, and he still has a fear of falling back into it.

Even though, he has a decades long experience of performing live on stage, but he still admits having a pressure of doing live shows.

The Angels hitmaker stated while speaking on Virgin Radio, "I have autocue at the gigs and it is like having a safety wire.”

“I know it but I have had moments on live TV where I have completely forgotten the words and completely forgotten the melody and that's when you realise that the colour of adrenaline is brown!"

While reflecting upon the unpredictability of live shows and performing at big arenas, Williams jokingly added that one wrong move and you can cause a chaos in your career.

Robbie confessed that his anxiety still hits him at times during shows.

He elaborated, "I could cause an international incident at any moment; I could end my career at any moment! And that is the anxiety that I am walking with and talking with at all times."

