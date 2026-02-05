Galaxy S26 prices leaked again: See how much it might cost

In light of a recent development, it appears that the rumour mill isn't leaving Samsung's yet-to-launch Galaxy S26 as a fresh leak has tipped its pricing, but only in France.

When will Galaxy S26 be released?

While the Galaxy S26 lineup is set to be officially released on February 25, the its pricing is what's generating the most hype.

According to the latest pricing leak, which sounds a bit discouraging, the pricing for the Galaxy S26 models in France is as follows:

Galaxy S26 (256 GB): €999

Galaxy S26 (512 GB): €1,199

The pricing indicates that the 256 GB Galaxy S26 variant would be €40 pricier than the Galaxy S25, whereas the 512 GB version is set to rise by €20, only if the leak proves to be true.

The real heartbreak is for fans of the Galaxy S26 Plus in France:

Galaxy S26 Plus (256 GB): €1,269

Galaxy S26 Plus (512 GB): €1,469

This means that a €100 increase for the 256 GB version and a €180 hike for the 512 GB model compared to the Galaxy S25 Plus.

On the contrary, the standard Galaxy S26 Ultra (256 GB) is fortunately expected to maintain its price, while the 512 GB and 1 TB options will see increases of €80 and €140, respectively.

Leaks that surfaced recently in Sweden and Bulgaria project price hikes for the Galaxy S26 series across Europe, with Bulgaria showing a massive 30% raise.

It should be noted that U.S. pricing for the Galaxy S26 might differ, as the trends in Europe are pointing to price hikes rises in other markets.

For those in Europe looking for the new Galaxy S26 models, it's time to start saving, especially as rising memory chip costs are contributing to these price upticks.