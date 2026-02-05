Chris Hemsworth makes rare statement about Chris Evans return as Steve Rogers

Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans to return as Thor, Steve Rogers in 'Avengers: Doomsday'

Chris Hemsworth has made an unusual remark about Chris Evans’ surprising return as Steve Rogers in Avengers: Doomsday.

The Thor actor, who is currently busy promoting his new film Crime 101, revealed his personal favourite teaser released by Marvel.

So far, MCU dropped four teasers confirming the appearance of Evans as Rogers, Hemsworth as Thor, X-Men, Wakanda and Fantastic Four.

In an interview with Games Radar+, the 42-year-old shared that the Gifted actor’s comeback teaser was his most favourite because “no one knew he was going to be in the film.”

"I thought it was pretty cool when [Chris] Evans comes up on the motorbike, and because no one knew he was going to be in the film, and then there he is.”

The Extraction actor further mentioned how cool it was seeing Chris becoming a father in real life and in the Marvel world.

"I just thought it was cool. And he had a baby in real life and in Marvel life”, said Hemsworth.

In December 2025, MCU dropped the first teaser of Avengers: Doomsday ahead of the screening of Avatar: Fire and Ash, confirming the return of Evans’ as Steve Rogers.

Directed by Russo brothers, the upcoming action sci-fi is set to release in December 18, featuring Robert Downey Jr, Paul Rudd, Pedro Pascal, Channing Tatum, and Tom Hiddleston.