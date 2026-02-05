Rebecca Ferguson shares new details about co-star who left her in tears

Rebecca Ferguson is addressing her past confession about an unspecified co-star, who “screamed” at her while on set.

Making the initial claim two years ago, which left parts of the internet scrambling for clues about the mystery actor, the Swedish actress has provided further details about what the moment felt like.

“It wasn’t about the person. It was about me. It was so scary. I didn’t know then how to go, ‘Hey, can I talk to you privately?’” she told Harper’s Bazaar UK. “Now, I would want to believe that I could have taken this person aside.”

She also reflected on the prevalent debate about “woke” culture, saying that she thinks it’s actually “great”.

“A lot of people say that we’ve become too woke, but I think, no, it’s great. The pendulum needs to swing to the other side so that we can find a balance in between.”

Her comments were a reflection about the revelation she made during a February 2024 episode of Reign with Josh Smith podcast.

“I remember there was a moment and this human being was being so insecure and angry because this person couldn’t get the scenes out,” the Dune star had shared.

“And I think I was so vulnerable and uncomfortable that I got screamed at,” she continued. “But because this person was number one on a call sheet, there was no safety net for me. So no one had my back. And I would cry walking off set.”

Though she never revealed which co-star she was talking about, she did confirm that it was neither Tom Cruise nor Hugh Jackman, two of her most famous screen partners.

She has worked with Cruise in the Mission: Impossible franchise while Jackman was her co-star in the 2017 musical The Greatest Showman.

Rebecca Ferguson’s next high profile projects include Dune: Part Three and Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man, both set to release later this year.