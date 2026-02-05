 
Katie Price puts podcast on pause after shock Dubai wedding to Lee Andrews

Katie's sister, Sophie has asked fans to stay tuned for when the sisters reunite next week

Geo News Digital Desk
February 05, 2026

Katie will be taking a break from her self-titled podcast, 'The Katie Price Show'

Katie Price is said to be putting work aside following her surprise Dubai wedding to entrepreneur Lee Andrews.

Katie shocked the showbiz world when she announced that she was engaged on Friday, just days after her breakup from reality star JJ Slater, 32.

The wedding took place just days after getting engaged, with sources saying even her family were unaware of the star's new relationship with 'businessman' Lee, 43.

Now, it's been revealed that she will be taking a break from her self-titled podcast, The Katie Price Show, in light of the fallout from her nuptials.

Katie Price's official Instagram account

The official Instagram account for the podcast announced: 'We're pressing pause on The Katie Price Show podcast for now.

'With so much current media attention, it doesn't feel right to release an episode at this time. The podcast has always observed the headlines, not added to them. Thank you for your continued support and understanding.'

As per the schedule every new episodes air on Thursdays, but it was reported last week that Katie hadn't recorded the latest episode after returning from Dubai, reports the Mirror.

Meanwhile, Katie's sister, Sophie asked fans to stay tuned for when the sisters reunite next week.

