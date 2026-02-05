Olympian Eileen Gu earns $23M per year, only $100,000 comes from skiing

With the start of the 2026 Winter Olympics, freestyle skier Eileen Gu comes back as a defending champion and a commercial success who illustrates the financial gap between winter sports athletes.

As reported by Forbes, Gu earns around $23.1 million per year. This staggering earning makes her the fourth-highest-paid female athlete in the world.

Her annual earnings have surpassed superstars like Naomi Osaka and Caitlin Clark.

However, analysts revealed that only $100,000 originated from her skiing career. The rest of her earnings are from her brand endorsements.

The sports marketing experts call Gu’s marketability a “perfect storm.”

She has 2.1 million followers on Instagram and has a loyal fanbase from both the United States and China.

Not only does she have a shining Olympic and modelling career, but she also excels in her academics.

