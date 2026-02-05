 
Finneas fires back after Billie Eilish faces backlash over Grammys speech

February 05, 2026

Finneas has stepped in to support his sister Billie Eilish after her Grammys speech sparked heavy backlash online and from political figures.

Billie made the comments while accepting the Song of the Year award for Wildflower at the ceremony in Los Angeles.

Speaking on stage, the singer said, “No one is illegal on stolen land,” before urging viewers to keep speaking up. She ended by adding, “And fuck ICE, that’s all I’m gonna say. Sorry.”

The remarks quickly triggered buzz, with several public figures criticising the singer and the reaction soon turned personal.

As the debate grew louder, the Bad Guy hitmaker’s brother Finneas decided to respond.

On February 4, he posted on Threads, calling out the criticism aimed at his younger sister.

“Seeing a lot of very powerful old white men outraged about what my 24 year old sister said during her acceptance speech. We can literally see your names in the Epstein files,” he wrote.

He later reacted to a USA Today article that attacked Billie and Bad Bunny for speaking about politics.

Finneas replied, “You just can’t do both. You can’t say it doesn’t matter what musicians or celebrities say or think but then talk about it for days. You’re out here making it matter.”

The controversy, however, also reached President Trump, who criticised the Grammys and the artists involved.

Despite the noise, Finneas made it clear he plans to keep speaking up and standing by his sister.

