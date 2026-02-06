Everything to know about NFL’s shock rookie of year

New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough has been named the “NFL Rookie of the Year.”

The award was declared by a fan-voted decision that caps a remarkable and unlikely debut season.

The 26-year-old Shough is a second-round pick (no. 40 overall) in the 2025 NFL draft, beating out finalists including Giants QB Jaxson Dart and Super Bowl-bound Patriots RB TreVeyon Henderson.

Shough’s path was not conventional. A lengthy college career included stints at Oregon, Texas Tech, and Louisville before Shough became the Saints’ third-string quarterback to start the season. He didn’t start for the first time until November, when his team was 1-7.

Once handed the reins, Shough made an impressive turnaround, and the following records are worth noting: he broke some records as a rookie in the Saints' franchise history, including the rookie records for the most yards passing (2,384) and the number of touchdowns thrown (10).

He completed the season with the highest rookie rating in the percentage of completions, 67.6%, with a winning record of 5-4 as a starter.

Shough accepted his fan-voted award before the NFL Honors ceremony takes place in San Francisco, where he will also compete for the AP NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year honor.

The winner for this award will be decided by a panel of media representatives.

The honor solidifies Shough’s status as one of the most compelling storylines of the season, a veteran rookie who took a disastrous season and spun it into a budding foundation for the Saints’ future, shocking everyone in the process.