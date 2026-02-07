Chris Hemsworth 'turns red' with Halle Berry's question about 2026 Avengers

Chris Hemsworth believes Halle Berry is going to get him 'fired' from Marvel

Chris Hemsworth was asked a very tricky question by Crime 101 co-star Halle Berry about Avengers: Doomsday.

The 59-year-old actress is widely known to play Storm in four X-Men movies from 2000-2014.

As the makers have confirmed the return of X-Men in Avengers: Doomsday, there has been ongoing debate whether Halle will return as Storm or not.

To promote her new crime thriller film, The Union actress appeared at The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where she told the host specifically to ask a question on her behalf with Hemsworth.

“Why I Storm will not be in Doomsday? He knows the answer”, she added.

When Hemsworth was showed the clip during his interview with Fallon, he bursted out into laughter, while being in disbelief that Berry really asked him this question.

He said, “It has nothing to do with me…” when Jimmy pointed out “your face is getting red” to which the Thor actor replied nervously, “no it’s just really hot in here.”

Chris explained, “There’ll be too many storms. The character I play also has a weather pattern adjusting and they thought we cancel each other out and who will be the most powerful “stormish person”.

While playing coy about it, the 42-year-old stated, “Hey maybe it’s part of the play. Maybe she is in it or maybe she’s in the next one or maybe as I said I had nothing to do with it.”

After laughing with his full heart, Hemsworth jokingly said, “I think she is trying to get me fired.”

Avengers: Doomsday is slated to release in cinemas on December 18.