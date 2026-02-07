Lil Jon makes first statement after confirming son Nathan's death

Lil Jon breaks silence after the tragic passing of son Nathan Smith at 27

Lil Jon spoke out about the devastating loss of his family after the passing of his son Nathan Smith, just days after he was reported missing.

The 55-year-old rapper shared that the investigations are still underway after his 27-year-old son was found dead in a pond near their home in Atlanta.

Describing his son as the kindest human being, Lil Jon shared that he was a passion-driven soul and deeply cared about all facets of hi life as he had been building his music career under the name DJ Young Slade.

Lil Jon also shared that Nathan was a graduate of New York University and was exceptionally talented, in a statement with Newsweek. He added that the rapper and his wife Nicole Smith are deeply heartbroken after the tragedy.

The musician’s body was found after he was reported missing when he left home without his phone, without informing anyone of his whereabouts.

The search continued for several days, only concluding after the dead body was found in the pond on Friday morning.

Although the official cause of death is still undetermined, the local police department has reported no sign of violence while they continue to investigate further.

The news of Nathan’s tragic passing shook the hip-hop industry as they gather together to send prayers and tributes to the deceased.

Details of funereal proceedings have not yet been revealed, as the family has requested space to mourn their tragic loss.