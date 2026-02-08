Paul Dano shares unexpected secret from ‘Little Miss Sunshine' days

Paul Dano has shared a small and personal story from his time on the set of Little Miss Sunshine.

The star revealed that he quietly turned twenty one while filming and chose not to tell anyone.

Pual later said the moment felt “weird” and he did not want to draw attention to himself during such a close and focused shoot.

At the time, he was still young and early in his career as he was working alongside well known actors including Greg Kinnear, Toni Collette, Steve Carell and Alan Arkin.

Rather than celebrate a major birthday, he decided to keep it private and carry on as normal.

However, Paul went on to explain that he “didn’t want to make a big deal out of it” and preferred to stay in the background.

The There Will Be Blood actor has since looked back on that period with affection, saying that turning 21 while fully focused in work made the milestone feel even more “surreal”.

Being part of a film that later became so loved made the memory stand out in a quiet way.

For the unversed, Little Miss Sunshine went on to become a modern classic, praised for its humour and heart.

Paul’s performance as the silent teenager Dwayne was widely admired.