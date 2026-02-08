Kelsea Ballerini, Chase Stokes call it quits 'again' after reconciliation

Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes decide to end chasing game.

US Weekly reported on February 6 that Ballerini, 32, and Stokes, 33, have called it off their relationship for a second time, only a few weeks after announcing reconciliation.

“Kelsea and Chase have broken up again. It happened just the other day,” said the insider, who added that the singer is “taking it better” than she did the first time things seemingly ended and is “done.”

On the other hand, it is difficult for Stokes “to give up” on the relationship. As Ballerini has unfollowed him from socials, Stokes still appears to be following his former girl.

The country singer and actor shared that their relationship was going fine at the 2026 Grammy Awards just days prior.

"We’ve been together for quite a while now and done a lot of life together. He was with me getting ready today and he’ll be with me when we wrap," she told Entertainment Tonight at the February 1 show. "I love love and I believe it in it."

Moreover, she explained that their in-and off status was bit pompous.

"I feel like outwardly, it looked a lot more dramatic than it was," Kelsea added. "And that was quite the learning lesson for us."

Verily, the news of the couple’s separation in September came as a shock to fans, especially sing Stokes had shared a sweet birthday nod to his girlfriend just days before.

“Although you keep saying you’re not excited for 32, I’d say I’m lookin’ forward to more of this,” he wrote in a September 12 Instagram post. “Happy birthday my love.”

Their breakup was reportedly due to a “rocky and toxic” period in their relationship, with sources stating their “relationship has run its course.”

However, things healed between the couple by New Year’s Eve, when Ballerini revealed they were back together.

"Messy year for the heart, messy year for the outside coming in, messy year for the way it became an out of our hands portrayal of it," she wrote on her Instagram Stories December 31.

"But what i'll say, and all i really care to share indefinitely with my personal life anymore, is that i really love love. I believe in it, i believe in him, and i believe in breaking patterns."