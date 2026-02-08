ChatGPT, Gemini likely coming to Apple CarPlay for improved voice interactions

iPhone maker Apple is said to be gearing up to integrate third-party AI assistants, such as ChatGPT and Google’s Gemini, into Apple CarPlay in a bid to support voice interactions in an upcoming update.

This incredible capability is believed to enable developers to create CarPlay-compatible versions of their AI applications and bring advanced capabilities to Apple’s car-oriented platform, Bloomberg reported.

Siri is CarPlay's main voice assistant as of now that oversees tasks like navigation, messaging, and music control. While the integration of third-party AI tools is expected to provide users with more complex solutions for open-ended inquiries, Siri will remain the default assistant.

Whatsoever, ChatGPT and Gemini will deliver a response that stands out by their non-conventional assistance.

Currently, drivers can access AI applications through their smartphones using Bluetooth, but direct inclusion within CarPlay could offer a more streamlined experience.

It should be noted that Apple also has limitations in store: external assistants will not replace Siri or have their own activation phrases. Users will need to manually open the AI app within CarPlay, which may reduce the hands-free convenience that is sought by most.

The move seems to be in line aligns with Apple’s strides to advance its homegrown AI. The company recently revealed that Google’s Gemini will be powering future iterations of Siri, enhancing its functionality and contextual understanding. The revamped Siri is expected to debut alongside Apple Intelligence and offer improved cross-app functionality.

By offering third-party AI tools inside CarPlay, Apple is gradually is transforming its ecosystem into a more flexible one while still prioritising Siri as the primary interface.