Nicola Peltz's sister breaks silence with cryptic post amid adoption rumours

Nicola Peltz's sister Brittany shared a thought-provoking yet confusing message on Instagram on Saturday, following reports the heiress and Brooklyn Beckham are keen to adopt a child.

The eldest son of Sir David 51, and Lady Victoria Beckham 50, who married the love of his life Nicola, 31, in 2022, is believed to have had 'several' conversations with her partner about expanding their family-including at least adopting one.

Brittanyleahpeltz official Instagram account

Just hours after the news broke about her younger sister, Brittany shared a reflective quote about 'trusting your dreams.'

It read: 'That dream was planted in your heart for a reason. Trust it.' Brittany is believed to have a close relationship with Nicola and was seen at her wedding to Brooklyn in 2022.

However, Brooklyn had previously hinted at a possibility of having children with Nicola.

In a 2022 interview with The Times, Nicola revealed how Brooklyn was eager to have children earlier in life than her, but that they both wanted a large family.

'He wants kids yesterday,' she told the publication, adding that she wanted to wait 'a couple of years'.

However, it has been claimed that if the couple's issues with Becks and Posh Spice were resolved, the legendary footballer and fashion designer would have loved the idea of becoming grandparents.