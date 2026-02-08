 
Geo News

'The Odyssey' director's brother give early reviews for the upcoming film

'The Odyssey' features Anne Hathaway, Matt Damon in key roles

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

February 08, 2026

The Odyssey features Anne Hathaway, Matt Damon in key roles
'The Odyssey' features Anne Hathaway, Matt Damon in key roles

Christopher Nolan’s younger brother Jonathan has shared his opinion about The Odyssey as he has already seen the film.

The Dark Knight director is all set to mesmerize fans by displaying outstanding visuals in the new Greek epic drama starring Matt Damon in the lead role.

Even though there are still a few months left to the official release of the new movie, but Nolan’s brother has watched film in an early screening and has shared his opinion about the Oscar-winning director’s work.

During a chat with CinemaBlend, Jonathan opened, “I’m not working on The Odyssey. I have seen The Odyssey.”

He recalled how him and Nolan were fascinated with Iliad and the Odyssey as kids.

Younger Nolan, while sharing his review, said, “It’s tremendous. It’s an incredible achievement… I was fascinated by the Iliad and The Odyssey when I was younger, and I had some fun conversations with Chris about where he’s taking it. It’s a spectacular film.”

Backed by Universal Pictures, the adaptation of Homer’s epic is the much-anticipated film of this year, slated to release on July 17.

The Odyssey features Matt, Anne Hathaway, Tom Holland, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Elliot Page and Mia Goth. 

Adam Sandler laid bare Tom Cruise' unconventional way of introducing people
Adam Sandler laid bare Tom Cruise' unconventional way of introducing people
Caleb McLaughlin reveals dream role after ‘Stranger Things' fame
Caleb McLaughlin reveals dream role after ‘Stranger Things' fame
Kelsea Ballerini, Chase Stokes call it quits 'again' after reconciliation
Kelsea Ballerini, Chase Stokes call it quits 'again' after reconciliation
Camilla Carr, cult star of 70s horror, passes away
Camilla Carr, cult star of 70s horror, passes away
Blac Chyna discusses what makes her kids different from others
Blac Chyna discusses what makes her kids different from others
Billie Joe Armstrong's Super Bowl pre song turns into controversial moment
Billie Joe Armstrong's Super Bowl pre song turns into controversial moment
How Naomi Campbell helped Jeffrey Epstein in his secret plans?
How Naomi Campbell helped Jeffrey Epstein in his secret plans?
Barry Josephson breaks silence after Jeffrey Epstein emails resurface
Barry Josephson breaks silence after Jeffrey Epstein emails resurface