'The Odyssey' director's brother give early reviews for the upcoming film

'The Odyssey' features Anne Hathaway, Matt Damon in key roles

Christopher Nolan’s younger brother Jonathan has shared his opinion about The Odyssey as he has already seen the film.

The Dark Knight director is all set to mesmerize fans by displaying outstanding visuals in the new Greek epic drama starring Matt Damon in the lead role.

Even though there are still a few months left to the official release of the new movie, but Nolan’s brother has watched film in an early screening and has shared his opinion about the Oscar-winning director’s work.

During a chat with CinemaBlend, Jonathan opened, “I’m not working on The Odyssey. I have seen The Odyssey.”

He recalled how him and Nolan were fascinated with Iliad and the Odyssey as kids.

Younger Nolan, while sharing his review, said, “It’s tremendous. It’s an incredible achievement… I was fascinated by the Iliad and The Odyssey when I was younger, and I had some fun conversations with Chris about where he’s taking it. It’s a spectacular film.”

Backed by Universal Pictures, the adaptation of Homer’s epic is the much-anticipated film of this year, slated to release on July 17.

The Odyssey features Matt, Anne Hathaway, Tom Holland, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Elliot Page and Mia Goth.