NASA's Crew-12 mission set for Feb 11 to send astronauts to ISS: How to watch live

NASA has scheduled its Crew-12 mission for launch on February 11, sending a team of astronauts to the International Space Station (ISS) to join the three remaining crew members on board.4

How to watch Crew-12 mission launch live?

NASA will also livestream the mission's prelaunch, launch, and docking activities on NASA+, Amazon Prime, and its YouTube channel, with coverage beginning at 4 AM (EST) on February 11. Viewers can bookmark the page to watch the launch live.

Crew-12 mission's launch date has been brought closer from February 15 to target liftoff at 6:01 AM Eastern (EST) from Cape Canaveral, Florida.

It should be noted that the astronauts are currently in quarantine, and if all goes as planned, their Dragon capsule will dock with the ISS around 10:30 AM on February 12.

The mission comes on the heels of the early return of Crew-11 members on January 15, which was enforced by a medical concern involving one of the astronauts. Although the astronaut was stable, the ISS lacked the equipment required for proper diagnosis, which led NASA to bring back the entire Crew-11 team home.

The Crew-12 will be welcomed by NASA astronaut Chris Williams and two Russian cosmonauts, and complete a full pack of six astronauts aboard the ISS.

NASA Crew-12 mission astronauts

Crew-12 includes NASA astronauts Jessica Meir and Jack Hathaway, European Space Agency’s Sophie Adenot, and Russian cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev.

Recently, SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket was delayed due to an issue with its upper stage, which questioned its launch schedule. However, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) cleared the rocket for flight on February 6.